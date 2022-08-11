Falooda outlet sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down an outlet of a famous falooda chain in Iqbal Town over violations of the provincial food law here Wednesday.
PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food safety team took action against the unit due to poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects, the presence of flies and cockroaches in the kitchen area. He said that the raiding team also witnessed usage of dirty vessels, improper drainage system, stagnant water and cobwebs there. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical and training certificates.
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has planned to launch a massive crackdown on defaulters. The decision was taken in...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over...
LAHORE:The Federal Investigation Agency has decided to challenge the bail granted to PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi by a...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami will start a nationwide protest movement from Friday against the extraordinary increase in...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman while addressing an int’l virtual conference on the topic of environmental...
LAHORE:Increasing prices of phosphatic fertilizers owing to global surge in its prices and depreciation of Pakistani...
Comments