Falooda outlet sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down an outlet of a famous falooda chain in Iqbal Town over violations of the provincial food law here Wednesday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food safety team took action against the unit due to poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects, the presence of flies and cockroaches in the kitchen area. He said that the raiding team also witnessed usage of dirty vessels, improper drainage system, stagnant water and cobwebs there. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical and training certificates.