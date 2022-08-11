This letter refers to the news report ‘‘Yazidiyat’ rules Pakistan: Imran’ (August 8, 2022). Khan is taking things too far by trying to draw parallels between his situation and the events at Karbala. No one in their right mind could compare the events at Karbala with current Pakistan. This is not only very inappropriate but is hurtful to many.
This country has a democratic structure in place and the PTI government was set aside within the constitutional limits. The next general elections will be announced in a timely manner and will be conducted. So that is the rush? And what is with the nonstop agitation? Why is the PTI making this political fight a battle of good and evil?
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
