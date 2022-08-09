Mehr Bano fittest candidate to fight Musa Gilani: Qureshi

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a gathering. —PTI Facebook

MULTANL: PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said his daughter had been awarded the ticket in the larger interest of the party, as there was no other suitable candidate to contest Musa Gilani in the Multan constituency.

Talking to journalists during the 9th Muharram procession in Mumtazabad, Qureshi warned former premier and PPP leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to remain within limits and talk as per his status.

He said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had invited him to join the PPP with respect and offered him the office of minister for foreign affairs. “Mehr Bano is contesting the elections to promote the narrative of Imran Khan. When hard times come, the girls of the nation also have to play their part. They will campaign keeping in mind their eastern traditions. Mehr Bano will also campaign as far as women are concerned,” he said.

Qureshi said he was surprised that till now there was no statement from Bilawal Bhutto on the Israeli attack in Gaza. He said Miftah Ismail takes one step forward and two steps back. The fixed tax was levied on traders unnecessarily, he added.



He congratulated Arshad Nadeem, Multan for winning the gold medal. He said General Sarfraz was known to Imran Khan by family. Army played the best role in Multan, earthquake and flood, he added.

He condemned the ban on mourning in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said the mourning was observed across the globe except Kashmir and the government should record a protest diplomatically. He said apart from IIOJ&K, mourning was being done all over the world.

Qureshi requested the government of Pakistan and the Foreign Office to summon the Indian ambassador and record the protest. Responding to the query, he said a writ petition regarding resignations had been filed with the Islamabad High Court, which will be heard on Wednesday. The PTI has decided to resign from all the constituencies, he added.