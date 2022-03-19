Shah Mehmood Qureshi opposes Governor’s Rule in Sindh

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said every legislator is elected by dignified people and he is bound to make his decisions according to his conscience.

He said the politics of the 90s is being repeated in the country and the Charter of Democracy was brought against this style of politics. Some principles were laid down in the Charter of Democracy. The things happening in the Sindh House are against the spirit of the Charter of Democracy.

In a statement issued from the Babul Quraish here on Friday, he said those creating uncertainty in the country for the lust of power should reconsider their decision. He said he is not in favour of the Governor’s Rule in Sindh. A Political Committee meeting is being held and PM Imran Khan will chair it. In the light of past experiences, he will present his point of view there.

He said a PTI achievement is the adoption of a unanimous resolution in the UN on tackling the growing trend of Islamophobia. Now the foreign ministers of the OIC countries will visit Pakistan. They will also participate in the 75th Pakistan Day Parade.

The foreign minister said India has not yet responded satisfactorily to the alleged accidental missile fire. The situation in Afghanistan is in front of everyone. The Ukraine situation and rising oil prices will enhance the burden on the economy, he added.