Qureshi’s daughter to run for NA seat vacated by his son

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the PTI government had not allowed drone flights in its rule and now there were rumours about their operation and the government should make its position clear.

Addressing a press conference along with his son MPA Zain Qureshi to introduce his daughter’s candidature as a PTI candidate for the NA-157 by-poll, he said the PTI had stopped all types of drone operations in the country. To a question, he said Imran Khan had always condemned drone attacks but it was sad that drone strikes had restarted under the current rulers. Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto should respond to the rumours as obviously, these drones must have been given permission by the government and some air base must have been used. To another query, Qureshi ruled out the disqualification of Imran Khan after the ECP decision in the prohibited funding case.

While introducing his daughter’s candidature, he announced that the PTI had decided to field Mehrbano Qureshi for the NA-157 by-poll. “There are rules for all political parties to field 5pc women. When asked if he was promoting dynastic politics, he claimed the party had sought opinion from party workers in NA-157 and they supported her.