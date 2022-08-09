Imran sure to face disqualification: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan during press conference. —PID

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday said if the PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan wanted to hold elections, then first he should dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies and complete the process of resignations given by the National Assembly.

He said this while talking to reporters at the residence of Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, who was martyred in the Lasbela helicopter crash. Member Punjab Assembly Faqir Hussain Dogar and City General Secretary Mian Ziaur Rahman accompanied him.

Sana said PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified only for not receiving salary from his son, so how Imran Khan could avoid disqualification. He said if the reference against Imran Khan went to the court, then he will be disqualified at all costs.

Sana said if Imran Khan adopted a path of bullying, threats, or blackmail instead of a peaceful protest on August 13, then his fate would be worse than May 25. He said the FIA was conducting an inquiry on the social media trends concerning the Lasbella tragedy and the decision of the Election Commission.



He said even Afghanistan did not blame Pakistan for the drone attack on Ayman al-Zawahiri, but ‘this wretch is spreading a false propaganda about it’. The interior minister said Imran did not leave anything in the Toshakhana, sold them off and pocketed 80% of the money.

He said if Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) wanted to hold a meeting, then it should be held in Liaquat Bagh. In response to a question, he said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry once spoke in his favor on which PTI people criticized him a lot, so now he criticized him to balance the act. He advised Fawad Chaudhry to learn to speak decently.