After Rana Sanaullah's warning, PTI changes protest venue from ECP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks at a rally in Islamabad. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Following a strict warning by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the PTI on Thursday changed its protest venue, urging its supporters to gather at Islamabad's F9 Park to demonstrate against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced holding a peaceful protest outside of the ECP on Thursday (today), demanding the CEC's resignation.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned PTI of strict actions against those who try to enter the Red Zone and sealed the area with shipping containers.

The PTI’s workers can attack the election commission, he said, adding that they, however, should remember that the Islamabad High Court has imposed restrictions on staging protests in the Red Zone.

“Protests are strictly prohibited in the Red Zone and if someone tries to enter the area, they shouldn’t complain about the consequences of their actions later,” he said, highlighting that there are some selected venues where the PTI can stage a "peaceful protest as it was everybody’s right in the democratic era."

PTI changes protest venue

Taking to his Twitter handle today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a new protest call and directed his supporters to gather at Islamabad's F9 Park to stage a protest against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

"Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F9 Park at 6pm," he wrote.

The former prime minister said he will be addressing the gathering between 7pm and 7:30pm.

Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed

In anticipation of disturbance, Islamabad's district administration sealed the Red Zone and placed containers at the entry points of the federal capital.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies including anti-riot force, Rangers, FC and police have been deployed around the Red Zone.

PTI allowed to hold public gathering at F-9 Park

As the party decided to change the protest venue, the Islamabad district administration allowed the PTI to hold public gathering at the F-9 Park or in Sector H-9 today.

According to the notification issued by the district administering, the party will have to comply with the rules and regulations set by the authorities.