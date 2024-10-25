Imaan Mazari, husband scuffle with traffic cops over England team's protocol

Lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband engage in a scuffle with traffic policemen in Islamabad, October 25, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A scuffle broke out between the traffic police and renowned lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband over the road blockades placed for the visiting England team’s traffic protocol.

The English team is in Pakistan for a three-match Test series, with the last match being played in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Sources told Geo News that the incident occurred at Islamabad Zero Point Interchange in the morning when the teams were being transported to the stadium.

Mazari’s husband thrashed policemen, abused them and threatened them with dire consequences, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that the couple had violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of state guests. They added that a case would be filed against the suspects for “interfering in the government’s matters and jeopardising the security of state guests”.

Speaking to Geo News, Imaan claimed that she had not violated any law, adding: “No one can stop me from crossing the road.”

“The state, whenever it wants, places road blockades,” she said, adding that she was in a rush to reach court. “No force can stop me from my professional duty,” she remarked.