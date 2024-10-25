Centcom magazine describes Gen Munir as 'forceful voice against violent extremists'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir pictured during visit to Wana, South Waziristan District. — ISPR

A US Central Command (Centcom) magazine "Unipath" applauded Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's leadership, military background, and counterterrorism efforts and described him as a "forceful voice against violent extremists".



The article also shed light on his stance regarding terrorism, fifth generation warfare, and capability to respond to foreign aggression, as well as socio-economic measures.

Commending the army chief's counterterrorism efforts, it added that decisive military operations, including 22,409 intelligence-based operations, were carried out against extremist outfits under his leadership, reported Radio Pakistan.

398 terrorists were eliminated in these operations, it noted.

The article further quoted COAS Munir as saying that terrorists will have to submit before the writ of the state. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks to protect its citizens at all costs.

It stated that the army chief emphasised that the armed forces should be fully prepared in view of the challenges being posed by the fifth-generation warfare.

About socioeconomic efforts, the magazine mentioned that General Munir fully supported the government in the functioning of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Green Pakistan Initiative for job creation and economic development.

The quarterly also commended the army chief's steps for interfaith harmony and the protection of minorities as he always condemned the incidents of intolerance.

Appreciating military diplomacy of Pakistan's army chief, the article applauded stronger military and diplomatic relations with countries like the United States and conducting joint military exercises with several other countries.

It is particular to mention that Unipath is a professional military magazine published quarterly by the Commander of the United States Central Command as an international forum for military personnel in the Middle East and South and Central Asia region.