Outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa addresses farewell reference at Supreme Court

Outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is addressing the full-court reference being held in his honour at the Supreme Court as the top judge retires today (Friday).
CJP Isa's wife Sarina Isa and other family members are attending the farewell session.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, senior lawyer Farooq H Naek and Justice Yahya Afridi, who is set to replace CJP Isa after he relinquishes the charge, praised the outgoing justice in their opening remarks.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Security personnel seize large cache of weapons and explosives from terrorists
Pakistan extends "heartfelt condolences to families of victims" and expressed hope for swift recovery for wounded
“The right to hold position of chief justice lies with senior number 1,” says PTI leader
New law sets out up to 6-month imprisonment and Rs100,000 penalty for subjecting animals to cruelty
Mercury to start dropping from Sunday after restoration of sea breezes, predicts PMD
Sources say bidding process was delayed owing to low bidder interest and unresolved issues