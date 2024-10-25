Outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa addresses farewell reference at Supreme Court

Outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is addressing the full-court reference being held in his honour at the Supreme Court as the top judge retires today (Friday).

CJP Isa's wife Sarina Isa and other family members are attending the farewell session.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, senior lawyer Farooq H Naek and Justice Yahya Afridi, who is set to replace CJP Isa after he relinquishes the charge, praised the outgoing justice in their opening remarks.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.



