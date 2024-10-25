PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — were granted bail on Friday by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad in the case related to the D-Chowk protests.

Their bail has been approved by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain in the case registered at the Kohsar police station in the federal capital.

Following the approval of the bail, the two sisters are likely to be released from custody — a day after their sister-in-law and Imran's wife, Bushra Bibi, was set free from the Adiala jail.

Both Aleema and Uzma were arrested on October 4, 2024.

The former ruling party's lawyers have left the Judicial Complex to go to jail with the mandamus i.e. the court's order directing the release of the Khan's sisters.

The court issued the orders following the approval of the former prime minister's two sisters' bail, granted against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

Several PTI leaders as well as Imran's sisters were detained during the protest demonstration in Islamabad. The case against Imran’s sisters was registered at the Kohsar Police Station on serious charges, including 16 provisions related to terrorism.

The former ruling party launched its anti-government campaign for the “independence” of the judiciary and the release of the former prime minister from jail.

Meanwhile, the ATC’s order came two days after the hearing of the plea was adjourned due to the non-submission of records in the case.

When the prosecution failed to present the case record, the court again called for the submission of the required documents.

Advocate Niazullah Niazi said that the record had yet to be presented at the previous hearing either, which had delayed the bail process.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the PTI’s lawyer, expressed his frustration, saying that he had been hearing since morning that the record was unavailable, and it reflected poorly on the proceedings.

He questioned the prosecutor about the whereabouts of the record and the cause of the delay.

Barrister Safdar, while presenting his arguments on Wednesday, argued that the case for bail was strong on three points — both defendants were women, there was no direct evidence of conspiracy, and the charges were general.

He cautioned that if the record was not produced, he would have to take the bail application to the high court, requesting the ATC to approve the bail applications of Aleema and Uzma.

In response, the prosecutor said that without the case record, he was unable to present his arguments.