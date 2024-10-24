26th Amendment 'attack on Constitution', says Imran Khan

PTI founder Imran Khan speaks to media virtually in this undated file photo. — PTI Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed concern over the recently enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment, empowering parliamentarians to pick the Supreme Court's chief justice, terming it an "attack on the Constitution of Pakistan".

The incarcerated former prime minister made these remarks during his meeting with PTI lawyers, held on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the incarcerated former prime minister has expressed displeasure over the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

"The PTI founder said the nation has been tyrannised by this act," the lawyer said, adding that Khan refused to comment on the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Faisal further said that the deposed premier, who was removed from power in 2022 via parliamentary votes, has lauded the PTI workers and supporters for their sacrifices. "The PTI founder is not afraid of any adversity," he added.

He added that they were making efforts to reduce hardships being faced by the PTI founder.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI founder is kept in a six-by-eight cell, adding that he has been subjected to psychological torture.

"An application will be filed in IHC against the circumstances the former premier is being kept."

Furthermore, he said Imran has instructed the leaders to lead from the front.

For his part, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen said that such "state terrorism" is unprecedented, adding that the jailed party founder was unaware of the passage of the 26th Amendment and Justice Yahya's appointment.

"We informed him about the developments, including the bail of his wife Bushra Bibi," he said, adding that Imran expressed satisfaction over his spouse's release.