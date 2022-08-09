CM performs ceremonial bathing at Data Sahib

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi performed ceremonial bathing of the grave of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri aka Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with rose water on Monday.

Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hafiz Ammaar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Sardar Talib Nakai, Adviser Umer Sarfraz Cheema, IG Faisal Shahkar Principal Secretary to

chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Assadullah Khan, CCPO Lahore and others were present.

The chief minister paid tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and said that he promoted the message of harmony, love and peace in the sub-continent. After the ceremony, the chief minister prayed for peace, prosperity and stability of country.

KARBALA MARYRS: The chief minister has said that c great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his martyred companions is a bright chapter in the history of the world.In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala are a beacon for all.

The chief minister said the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) did not bow his head in front of falsehood for the sake of truth.

Pervaiz Elahi said that in the current situation, there is a dire need to follow the philosophy of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his struggle against oppression is an eternal message for all.

FELICATATES Arshad: The chief minister congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in Commonwealth Games (CWG).In his felicitation message issued here, he said that athlete Arshad Nadeem through his superb performance had raised the image of the country.

The chief minister said, “Determined and courageous youngsters like Arshad Nadeem are real face of the country.”Pervaiz Elahi congratulated the family of athlete and hoped that in future Arshad Nadeem would bring more laurels to the country.