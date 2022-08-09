Four cops injured in Swat clash

MINGORA: Four policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), sustained injuries in a clash with suspected militants at Balasur Top area in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Monday, sources said. The sources said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, the police had launched a search operation in the Balasur Top area.An exchange of fire took place between the cops and the suspected militants during the search operation.After the clash, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and conducted the search.