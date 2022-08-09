Producing crises

Historically, Taiwan has been a part of China, while the US has long adhered to the ‘One China’ policy. So why has the US suddenly changed course and sent a high-level official to Taiwan? This is pure folly on the part of the US, which is going to open a new front for global conflict. No foreign power should be allowed to meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.
Unfortunately, the US has consistently failed to adhere to this policy, be it in the Middle East, Europe and now East Asia. Any aggressive moves on the part of the US will cost Taiwan more than China and the Taiwanese would be left to bear the consequences of war alone, just like the Ukrainians.
Usman Torwali
Peshawar
