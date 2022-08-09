Security guard arrested for thrashing pregnant woman

Police on Monday arrested a private security guard of a residential project in Gulistan-e-Jauhar after a video went viral on social media showing him thrashing a pregnant woman.

The complainant, Sana, daughter of Ikramuddin, said that she was beaten up by the guard on Friday, August 5.

The woman, who is a housemaid by profession and six months pregnant, was thrashed at a residential apartment building — Noman Grand City — on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

The security guard slapped and kicked her, due to which she passed out, she said. The video that went viral on social media showed the guard talking to the woman. During the conversation, he got infuriated and slapped her, causing her to fall on the ground. The man then kicked her face.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the shocking incident and directed the police to arrest the security guard. On the instruction of the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho, the Sharea Faisal police arrested the guard and registered a case against him.

The woman stated in the FIR that she was a resident of Bin Qasim Town and worked as a housemaid at a flat in the building where her son, Sohail, had arrived on August 5 to give her food items but was stopped by some union members of the building.

She added that as she protested against not allowing her son to enter the building, one of the union members, Adil, misbehaved with her and directed the security guard, Daud, to deal with her, after which he hit her. She said she was six-month pregnant and fell unconscious after she was manhandled by the security guard.