After dollar depreciation, Nawaz says country’s economic situation to further improve

LONDON: After the dollar’s depreciation against the rupee, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif shared with reporters in London that Pakistan’s economic situation would further improve in the coming days.

“This is Allah’s blessing. We are sinners, but Insha Allah, the country’s situation will improve,” said Nawaz when he was informed of the decrease in the price of the rupee, reported Geo News. Nawaz Sharif was talking to reporters after meeting former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

After holding a meeting with Nawaz, Hamza told journalists that all coalition government parties have unanimously decided to take PTI’s prohibited funding case to its “logical conclusion”. “The nation will hold the so-called Sadiq and Ameen (Imran Khan) accountable for calling others thieves and robbers,” said Hamza. “If Nawaz was disqualified for not taking a salary from his son then Khan is immersed in prohibited funding from head to toe,” he added.