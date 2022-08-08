Perishable items official rates not enforced

LAHORE:The prices of all seasonal vegetables remained at higher side as the rainy weather affected the supplies to the urban centre. Further, overcharging continued to add to the people’s problems as the government was not taking any interest to resolve the people’ issues.

Across the City, official price list was not implemented while the sellers refused to sell the perishables at official rates. Those argue the price violation, the sellers asked to go somewhere else to shop where it is sold at official rates.

This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs226 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs339 per kg, and sold at Rs360-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs147 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, B-Grade Rs70-75per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white at Rs29-32 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs84-90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade at Rs75-80per kg, sold at Rs90-100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, B&C sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of garlic local fixed at Rs187-195 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic harnai at Rs240-250 per kg, and Chinese at Rs295-310 sold at Rs360 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 kg, and Chinese gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Cucumber Farm was declined by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg and cucumber local sold

at Rs120 per kg. Brinjal price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs126-132 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Bitter gourd was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Spinach price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini local white was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, and Zucchini local black at Rs120-126 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg. Pumpkin was declined by Rs85 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Ladyfinger was declined by Rs57 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Arum was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-126 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs95-198 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs155-162 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs100-115 per dozen, sold at Rs130-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs48-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs55-58 per piece, not sold. Peach A-grade gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed

at Rs170-177 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Apricot Ameri was fixed at Rs146-193 per kg, sold at Rs180-250 per kg. Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs60-225 per kg, sold at Rs130-350 per kg.

Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg. Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs83-86 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Pomegrenate local was fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg.