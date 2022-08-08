Senator urges PM to waive taxes on racquet sports gear

ISLAMABAD: Senator Taj Haider, Chairman of Benazir Tennis Academy in Islamabad, has requested the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to waive off all the duties and taxes on racquet sports-related gear.

In a letter which was shared with 'The News', Taj said budding athletes of racquet sports are facing an arduous task to because of high prices.

“Prices of a tin of tennis balls have shot up from Rs 400 to Rs1,200. Tournament quality tennis racquet now costs around Rs50,000. Similar is the case with squash balls and racquet, badminton racquets and shuttlecocks, and table tennis balls. Those belonging to lower middle class, coaching academies, tournament organisers, and clubs simply cannot afford the high costs and thus the standard of our national teams in these sports is dropping,” the letter said.

Taj mentioned that most of the world champions in squash emerged from the marginalised class. “You may be pleased to consider removing import duties and sales tax on these items.

These exemptions because of very limited quantities that are imported will hardly affect our revenues but will encourage hundreds of our sportsmen and women to undertake serious training.

For example, the Benazir Tennis Academy functioning at Islamabad Tennis Complex where top-ranked tennis players, as well as boys and girls in 8 to 10-year age bracket (mainly ball pickers), are receiving training from International level coaches and who have shown marked improvement during the last six months are facing severe constraints because of the high cost of tennis balls.

But I am not seeking any concession for a single academy or a single game. All athletes and players seeking racket sports are facing serious issues due to price hikes,” he said.