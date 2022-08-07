Urban deserts

According to reports, the groundwater table in Islamabad is drying up at an alarming rate. This is a common theme across most of Pakistan’s major urban centres. As a result, several sectors of the federal capital and large parts of its twin city, Rawalpindi, are running out of water, forcing people in some parts of the twin cities to line up for hours for government water deliveries. Unsustainable water management practices have put the cities at risk of running out of water. The rulers must lead a shift towards more sustainable and efficient methods of water procurement and usage.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad