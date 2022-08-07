PFA’s massive operation against faulty food outlets

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a massive operation in the city against food adulteration here on Saturday.

Officials said raids on various food points were carried out by PFA’s food safety teams on the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Jadoon and stopped production of a restaurant, imposed heavy fine on another restaurant and issued warning notice to another restaurant.

During the operation, 600 kg of pulp was destroyed, officials said adding production of a famous broast in Wasanpura was closed due to violation of rules.

Action was taken on lack of records of frying oil changes and use of broken and smelly freezers. Another restaurant in Baghbanpura was fined for using rusty and dirty machinery while a notice was issued to the food point in Mominpora for poor sanitation arrangements.

Shoaib Jadoon said that actions were taken due to non-availability of employees’ medicals, training certificates and incomplete labeling. Food safety teams seized 600 kilos of pulp, open colors, expired ingredients and machinery, he said.