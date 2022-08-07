Workshop on ‘Modern Methodology’ held

LAHORE : Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust organised a one-day teachers’ training workshop on the topic of “Awareness about Modern Methodology” at Education Complex Township on Saturday.

The aim of workshop is to enhance the capacity and skills of teachers and expose them to modern training in professional life. Renowned educationist and member of Single National Curriculum

Dr Dania Qazi, school Principal Najam Al-Sabah and 50 teachers

participated in the workshop. Appreciating this training workshop, Dr. Dania Qazi said that training of teachers is also necessary to meet the current requirements in the education field so that they can teach their students well. She explained the requirements of education and training to the teachers in a modern and unique way, which the teachers listened to and loved with interest and heart. This training programme was hosted by Principal Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust

Girls School Najam Al Sabah. She thanked President Trust Dr Syed Usman Wasti and General Secretary Trust Khalid Mahmood Rasool for providing the opportunity for this fruitful training workshop.