Carpenter shot dead at Korangi home

A man was shot dead at his house in Korangi on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 28-year-old Shoaib Ishtiaq. The family told Zaman Town police that two armed men barged into their house and asked about the victim’s elder brother, namely Arshad.

Ishtiaq told them that his brother was not at home and tried to stop them from getting into the room, at which the suspects opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The police said the deceased was a carpenter by profession and had been imprisoned twice in the past.

Two wounded

Two people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Saturday.

Police said Nasir Iqbal, 35, son of Ali Shah, was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Shah Latif Town. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

According to Sohrab Goth police, 32-year-old Aftab Rehmat was shot and injured by two armed men on Super Highway. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.