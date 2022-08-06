Imran condoles with family of Lt Gen Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited the residence of martyred Balochistan Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and condoled with the family over his martyrdom in a helicopter crash at Lasbela. Imran Khan during the visit condoled with Captain Ahmed, the son of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, and other members of the family. The PTI chairman also prayed for departed soul and his higher ranks in Jannah.
