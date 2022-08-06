Expats’ issues to be resolved on priority: ombudsman

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman has directed the officers concerned that the complaints of the expatriate Pakistanis about provincial government departments should be resolved on priority basis.

While presiding over a meeting here Friday he said the advisors and consultants should submit the monthly reports of their office by the 5th of every month to the head office for review of their performance. He noted with satisfaction that a working group has been constituted to formulate policies by the government to end online harassment. The Punjab Ombudsman further directed that the people should also be sensitised about the presence of a free institutional mechanism for protecting public rights at the grassroots. The toll-free helpline 1050 is another facility to note and record public complaints round the clock, he remarked. The construction of regional office buildings in five districts has been completed, he concluded.