King Charles, Prince Harry aides hold private peace talks first time in years

Are King Charles and Prince Harry finally ready to bury the hatchet and end their years-long royal rift.

The father and son have seemingly taken the first step towards a reconciliation as a secret peace summit between aides was held last week.

The Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, had flown in to London from Montecito and was seen in a meeting with the monarch’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, on Wednesday, July 9, according to The Mail on Sunday report.

The pair had met at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL), which a three-minute walk from Charles’s London home, Clarence House. The meeting was also attended by Liam Maguire, who runs Harry and Meghan’s U.K. PR team.

The insider said that the peace talks was only the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his cancer-stricken father, but at least it is a step in the right direction”.

They noted that everyone “just wants to move on and move forward now” from the royal feud and it was “finally the right time for the two sides to talk”.

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” the source added. “There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

It is unclear who proposed the meeting in the first place but the insiders believe that this is the “strongest sign” the two have shown about resolving their feud.

The meeting comes just weeks after Harry had publicly made a reconciliation plea during his BBC interview following his ‘devastating’ verdict on UK security appeal.