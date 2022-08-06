Inflated power bills: JI threatens countrywide protests from 12th

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has threatened to launch countrywide protests against the inflated electricity bills from August 12, if the government did not withdraw the excessive taxes and duties from the power tariff.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Friday, JI ameer Sirajul Haq lamented that government had crossed all limits of injustice and cruelty in subjecting he poor masses under huge taxes for the sake of its power and luxuries. He alleged that poor and middle class families are being subjected to triple the amount of the cost of electricity used by them, saying government has raised the power charges by more than 60 percent in shape of various taxes.

“We demand the government withdraw all the taxes from electricity bills before August 12, or face agitation,” he said. The protests demonstration, he said, will be held in all over the country on next Friday, appealing the masses to stand for their rights and ensure their full participation in the agitations.

He said the JI would expand the protest movement if the people were not provided relief. He said the people must know their miseries would not come to an end without struggle. People, he said, should no longer be willing to be made scape goat for the luxuries of the ruling elite. The feudal lords, waderas and mafias were looting the country’s resources with both hands, without caring the miseries of the people, he said. In a country where 80 percent population lacked access to even clean drinking water and where millions of children were out of school due to poverty, there was no limit in protocol culture and extravagances by ministers and bureaucrats on state resources. Why the public was forced to pay the cost of the free electricity and fuel facilities available to ruling class, he questioned. Sirajul Haq said the PTI, the PDM and the PPP destroyed the country and damaged every institution. The ruling parties, he said, stood badly exposed now, having nothing on their credit except loot and plunder. He said the JI would continue struggle for the rights of the people.

To a question, he said political parties should accept the verdicts of the courts standing above of personal liking and disliking. He said the three main political parties always sought backing of the establishment to come into power. JI secretary general Ameerul Azim and information secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present.