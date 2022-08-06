Teenager shot dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police are working to arrest three people who allegedly killed an 18-year-old boy in the limits of Paharpur Police Station, police said on Friday.
One Kifayatullah, a resident of Chah Beli Wala village, reported to police while lodging first information report that his 18-year-old nephew Zafarullah was on way to a nearby mosque for offering Maghrib prayer when the accused Ahmad Nawaz, Sajid and Saleem ambushed him and fired shots at him, leaving him seriously injured.
