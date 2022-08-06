Relief goods handed over to NDMA

MANSEHRA: King Salman Relief Centre on Friday handed over the second consignment of emergency relief goods to the national disaster management authority (NDMA).

As many as 20 trucks loaded with 190 tonnes of essential food items were given away to the NDMA for the flash floods that affected families of Balochistan province, said a press release.

A press release issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embassy in Islamabad 2,000 food packages will help affected families hit by the flash floods triggered by the monsoon rains across the province.

Each food package, according to the press release, comprised all necessary essential food items weighing 95 kilograms.

“Each package contains 80 kg of wheat flour, 6 litres of cooking, 5kg of Sugar, 5kg of Daal Chana which is sufficient for a family for a month,” it added.