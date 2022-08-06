Fahad knocked out from CWG table tennis

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s only table tennis player Fahad Khwaja’s journey in the Commonwealth Games also ended when he went down to England’s Paul Drinkhall in the round of 32 show of the men’s singles table tennis event of the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre on Friday.
Fahad, who had beaten Christopher Franklin of Guyana 4-0 in the preliminaries, failed to show any laudable resistance against the local player and fell 0-4.
The game score was 11-6, 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 in favour of Drinkhall.
