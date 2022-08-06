Lost children

According to reports, nine million Pakistani children are at the risk of being forced into labour, by the end of 2022. Whilst being deprived of an education, the children also suffer from mental and sexual exploitation. Poverty has caused underprivileged parents to force their children into labour in order to afford basic necessities.

Furthermore, many rural areas lack proper schooling facilities and education is expensive in urban cities. Strict laws should be implemented against child labour and actions must be taken to protect children. Schools should be built for such underprivileged children who cannot afford expensive education.

Ainee Munir

Lahore