Lost children

According to reports, nine million Pakistani children are at the risk of being forced into labour, by the end of 2022. Whilst being deprived of an education, the children also suffer from mental and sexual exploitation. Poverty has caused underprivileged parents to force their children into labour in order to afford basic necessities.
Furthermore, many rural areas lack proper schooling facilities and education is expensive in urban cities. Strict laws should be implemented against child labour and actions must be taken to protect children. Schools should be built for such underprivileged children who cannot afford expensive education.
Ainee Munir
Lahore
So, after moralizing for years about dynastic politics, the PTI is now giving a party ticket to Meherbano Qureshi, the...
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that Pakistan has been “economically enslaved” by the IMF seems quite erratic. One...
A long-awaited change in our public sector organizations is the shift from the usual manual business model to one that...
There are more than 18,000 brick kilns across Pakistan which consume tons of coal annually, giving rise to pollution...
Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war, Taiwan seems to have become another major hotspot for global conflict. Tensions...
Hothabad is a village located in Tump, Kech. Despite having a decent-sized population, its education system is not...
Comments