Saturday August 06, 2022
Superman defeated

August 06, 2022

This refers to the letter 'Waiting for superman' by Tahir Jamali (Aug 5, 2022). The writer has suggested that Pakistan needs a superman to fix the multiple serious challenges it has been facing, using extraordinary skills.

However, it seems that Superman will soon give up, realizing he cannot do anything without seeking the consent of the ‘iron men’ holding the reins.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

