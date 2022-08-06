Superman defeated

This refers to the letter 'Waiting for superman' by Tahir Jamali (Aug 5, 2022). The writer has suggested that Pakistan needs a superman to fix the multiple serious challenges it has been facing, using extraordinary skills.
However, it seems that Superman will soon give up, realizing he cannot do anything without seeking the consent of the ‘iron men’ holding the reins.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
So, after moralizing for years about dynastic politics, the PTI is now giving a party ticket to Meherbano Qureshi, the...
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that Pakistan has been “economically enslaved” by the IMF seems quite erratic. One...
A long-awaited change in our public sector organizations is the shift from the usual manual business model to one that...
There are more than 18,000 brick kilns across Pakistan which consume tons of coal annually, giving rise to pollution...
Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war, Taiwan seems to have become another major hotspot for global conflict. Tensions...
Hothabad is a village located in Tump, Kech. Despite having a decent-sized population, its education system is not...
Comments