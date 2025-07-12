Anne Hathaway fans may have to wait little long for 'Verity' as release delays

Anne Hathaway to collaborate with Dakota Johnson in 'Verity'

Anne Hathaway fans might get upset to know that her newly confirmed movie Verity has just received a disappointing update.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, the much-awaited film was confirmed last year with Anne starring in the lead role along with Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

The 42-year-old’s last movie The Idea of You, which was also based on Robin Lee’s book of the same name, set such high bars and expectations that fans could not wait to see Hathaway’s Verity.

Michael Showalter’s directorial was initially set to release on May 15, 2026.

But Amazon MGM has now moved its release to October 2, 2026, reported Deadline. However, no reason has been mentioned behind this change.

This is not the first time that Anne will be collaborating with Showalter as he also directed The Idea of You. The film also featured Nicholas Galitzine in significant role.

The globally acclaimed movie revolved around the life of a single mother Solene, who unexpectedly falls in love with a young singer named Hayes Campbell.