'Jurassic World Rebirth' child star reveals how 'big actors' treated her

Audrina Miranda, the only child actor on Jurassic World Rebirth set, divulged how the entire ensemble of "big actors" treated her.

In a candid interview, the 12-year-old revealed that everyone on set made her feel at ease, including Oscar nominated actress Scarlet Johansson, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and other actors.

"They just really make you feel like you’re a part of their family, and there’s no reason to feel scared," she shared. "They always made me feel comfortable when we were filming, which was really nice."

Gushing over the Black Widow star Miranda described her as "so humble, and she’s just so down to earth, which is amazing."

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on Bailey’s on-set camaraderie, the young actress told Page Six, "He’s so nice," adding, "And he’s funny, which made it even better."

She recalled that after the exhausting night shoots when everyone’s energy was drained, Bailey, whom Johansson was famously seen kissing at the Jurassic World Rebirth premieres in New York and London, "always made all of us laugh."

Miranda also shared that Johansson went the extra mile for the cast by renting a yacht, giving everyone a chance to bond and enjoy some relaxing downtime amid their grueling filming schedule.