James Gunn reveals how Bradley Cooper joined ‘Superman’ movie

Bradley Cooper plays a surprise pivotal role in the DCU ‘Superman’ reboot
James Gunn shared how Bradley Cooper became part of his Superman universe.
Gunn and Cooper has previously worked on set of Guardian of the Galaxy, where Cooper voiced Rocket Raccoon in all three movies.
The Hangover star played a short cameo as the biological father of Superman/Clark Kent, Jor-El. Alongside him as Superman’s mother Lara Lor-Van was played by Angela Sarafyan.
The two are glimpsed in hologram form, relaying an inspiring message in Kryptonian they sent along with Superman when he was an infant sent to Earth from their doomed planet Krypton.
In a recent interview on Jake's Takes, the Suicide Squad filmmaker said, "Really, Bradley’s just doing me a favour."
Gunn added, "He's a friend. We’ve stayed in close contact since the Guardians movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director."
The 58-year-old director went on to recall the moment he asked Gigi Hadid's boyfriend to be part of the film.
"I just said, 'Hey, will you do me a favour? Come down, go to England, we're going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El.' He was like, 'OK,'" he said.
Superman, also costarring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult released in theatres.
