Youth’s death in DHA: Court sends six suspects to prison

A court on Friday sent six suspects to prison in a case related to the death of a young man who fell from a multi-storey building in the upscale locality of Defence Housing Authority.

Syed Muhammad Ammar, Usman Ahmed, Owais, Uzair Ahmed, Ahmed Jamil, and Syed Faaz have been charged and arrested following the death of their 26-year-old friend Adil Masood Khan on Sunday morning.

The investigating officer produced the detained suspects before Judicial Magistrate-V (South) Mazhar Ali on the completion of their remand and requested that their custody be handed over to the police for further interrogation.

Turning down the IO’s plea, the magistrate said the investigation officer’s plea didn’t seem to be cogent as sufficient opportunities had been provided to him but no progress had been made.

Masood, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, died after falling off the 17th floor of a high-rise building near Do Darya in mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s sister Varda Masood at Darakhshan police station under Section 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The owner of the flat, Mujtaba, has also been named in the case but he is still at large.

Later, the IO inserted Section 302 (premeditated murder) in the case. According to the complainant, she resides in Lahore and received a call from her brother’s friend, Hammad, who informed her about the alleged accident. She travelled to Karachi after she was informed about the death of her brother. She said her brother’s friends left him and fled after he fell from the flat.

The body had been lying in an open area for hours before the administration of the building took it to a hospital. During Thursday’s proceedings, Judicial Magistrate-V (South) Mazhar Ali had said: “Perusal of the record shows that the instant FIR was lodged under Section 322 and 34 PPC and IO has inserted Section 302 PPC during investigation, which is heinous crime.”