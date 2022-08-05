PML-N to use all forums to highlight ECP decision

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif chairing a meeting of party leaders in London. —PML-N

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to start a series of public meetings across country to highlight the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

Party sources said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also become active and given special instructions to PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz in this regard.

Another senior party leader, Hamza Shahbaz, is in London currently where he will discuss political situation as well as future strategy of the party with Nawaz Sharif. Khwaja Imran Nazir, a spokesperson for Hamza, confirmed that the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had gone to London.

Sources said Maryam Nawaz was entrusted with important responsibility against Imran Khan and the PTI and she would highlight it on the mainstream and the social media.Similarly, the party would run a massive campaign on the social media platforms, especially Twitter, against Imran Khan and the PTI. Workers’ conventions would also be held across the country to activate the party.



As soon as Hamza would return from London, the PMLN would start public gatherings and mass mobilisation campaigns in different cities, said PMLN leader Imran Goraya. He said both Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz would hold planned public gatherings and worker conventions.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz said members of Tehreek-e-Insaf should demand resignation from Imran Khan instead of asking for the election commissioner’s resignation.In one of her he tweets, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should demand the resignation from Imran Khan, who had filled his own pockets from the party funds and used the party for illegal money transactions. She said Imran would not only destroy his own political future but also of those in whose names he received illegal money from abroad.