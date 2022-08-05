CTD activates complaint helpline

LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) has activated a helpline to report any activity related to terrorist and anti-social elements, where citizens can call to report any suspicious or terrorist activity and movement by fulfilling their national responsibility.

CTD helpline Punjab number is 080011111 which is working round the clock. People should report any suspicious or terrorist activities around them. The name of the informer will be kept confidential and immediate action will be taken against the culprits, said a press a release issued here by the department.