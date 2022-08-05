Blood donation camps arranged in 4 districts

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion and Hematological Services on Thursday arranged blood donation camps in four districts in connection with Police Martyrs Day. A press release said the camps were held at the offices of district police officers (DPOs) of Khyber, Tank and police lines at Kabal (Swat) and Shangla.

Tank DPO Waqar Ahmad Khan and other policemen donated blood at the camp.

Khyber DPO Muhammad Imran announced that his office will arrange blood donation camps on a monthly basis for children suffering from haemophilia and thalassemia.

Swat DPO Shah Nawaz Marwat, Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan and other cops donated blood at the camp arranged at the Kabal Police Line.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Sher Hassan Khan, and others donated blood at the camp arranged in the Shangla Police Line. Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman thanked the police officers who helped arranged the camps in the four districts.

They paid rich tributes to the KP Police for offering great sacrifices for the restoration of peace and said the Police Department was ahead of other government departments in donating blood to children and other patients with blood disorders.