PSB announce cash awards for medal winners

LAHORE: Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Colonel (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman announced cash prizes for weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, who won gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and bronze-medalist judoka Shah Hussain on Thursday.

Zaman announced that the Rs5,000,000 cash award would be given to the gold-medalist Nooh while Shah would receive Rs1,000,000 for the remarkable feat by the two athletes in the event.

“You’ve made the nation proud with your great achievement,” DG Sports Board congratulated Nooh over the phone and said that the medal-winning athletes would be given a warm reception on their return to Pakistan.

Weightlifter Nooh created history as he set the new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 405kgs and secured the first gold for Pakistan in the ongoing global event.