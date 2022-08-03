Religious parties say delay in ECP verdict damaged economy

LAHORE:Religious leaders have termed the Election Commission’s verdict on PTI’s foreign funding as ‘subjected to 8 years criminal delay’, which not only brought PTI into power but also destroyed the national economy. They said the ECP findings not only exposed PTI as a ‘corrupt, foreign funded’ party but also necessitated a comprehensive scrutiny of financial affairs of political parties.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq questioned the eight years’ delay in announcing the findings of a simple case, saying if it was timely announced neither the PTI would have brought into power not the country’s economy would have destroyed. Commenting on the verdict Tuesday, he said, the declaration of verdict at this time proved that parties in power are above the accountability, and vindicated JI’s stance that the three large political parties are clubs off criminal mafias. He said the verdict removed the ‘veil of honesty’ from PTI’s face.

Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi said Election Commission has given a biased judgment towards PTI chief Imran Khan, who was just reprimanded instead of subjected to the punishment according to law. Another TLP leader said Imran Khan’s party funds also came from various sources in France, which shows why he refused to expel French ambassador after the country’s president committed willful blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). JUP-Noorani vice president Qari Zawwar Bahadur said instead of pronouncing the punishment, the ECP has given a vague judgment, which would again be sent to the Supreme Court’s three-member bench for arbitration. JUP-Sawad Azam leader Pir Mehfooz Mashhadi said the criminally delayed verdict by ECP removed the sham veil of ‘Sadiq, Ameen’ from the face of Imran Khan, proving him a culprit of fraud, perjury and conspiracy against the state to favor the foreign powers. He said, it also proved Imran was planted by foreign powers for their vested interests and destroying country’s economy, culture and politics.