Woman, daughter killed in Baldia house collapse

A woman and her minor daughter lost their lives, and three more people, including her husband and another daughter, were wounded after a newly built house collapsed in a locality of Baldia Town on Tuesday.

Neighbours and other residents of the area started efforts to save the victims trapped under the debris of the house located near Kakar Hotel. Responding to reports, volunteers from welfare organisations also reached the property and joined the rescue efforts.

They retrieved the bodies of 25-year-old Azra and her four-year-old daughter, Zoya. The woman’s husband, Ziaur Rehman, four-month-old daughter Zainab and brother Shahid Rehman were also wounded in the tragic incident.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.Police said that the house had been recently constructed, but July’s monsoon heavy rains had damaged its infrastructure. At first, the roof of the house collapsed, and later its walls also came crashing down.

Separately, a labourer died after he fell down from an under-construction building at a housing society on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 25-yar-old Ashok, son of Rama. He was a resident of same area.