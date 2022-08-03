Faiza loses to India’s Sunayana in semifinal

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar was on Tuesday demolished by India’s Sunayana Sara Kuruvilla 3-0 in the women’s singles plate semi-finals in the Commonwealth Games squash event here at the University of Birmingham squash court.

The game score remained 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

Faiza had beaten Guyana’s Ashley Khalil in the quarter-finals 3-2 on Monday.

Meanwhile on Monday night Pakistan’s Amna Fayyaz downed Trinidad and Tobago’s Charlotte Knaggs 3-0 in the women’s singles plate quarter-finals.

She was scheduled to meet Mary Fung A Fat of Guyana in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday (today) Pakistan will also begin their mixed doubles journey in squash.

And in the round of 32 Pakistani pair of Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal will face Sinaly Chanithma and Wakeel Shamil of Sri Lanka at 2:30 PST.

And at 4pm PST the pair of Tayyab Aslam and Amna Fayyaz will lock horns with Barbados's pair of Best Meagan and Cumberbatch Khamai at 4pm PST.