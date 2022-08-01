Development schemes planned for Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will launch the Abbottabad uplift project this week.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 7 tube-wells dug by the Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASSCA) here on Sunday, he said these tube-wells had been non-functional for 20 years.

He said the WASSCA made them operational and now the water supply demand of almost half of the city will be met easily.

Under the KPCIP Project, he added, 13 billion water supply scheme would be launched that would meet the requirements of half of the city for at least the next 20 years. Mushtaq Ghani, who is also KP Assembly speaker, said the work on the Sherwan Park, a kind of adventure park, would be started soon.

He said the filth depo at Salhad would be turned into a beautiful park for which a tender has been floated.

The garbage dump will be shifted to Dhamthore where the latest and most modern treatment plant will be installed, free from environmental hazards. He said it would be one of the major sources of earnings for WASSCA as besides disposing solid waste from Abbottabad, the garbage from Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra would be re-cycled at the plant. Mushtaq Ghani said WASSCA was working in four union councils and its operation would be expanded to another eight union councils of the city. He said the entire water supply lines in the city would be replaced under the KPCIP Project to provide clean drinking water to citizens.

The acting governor said the funds for the Thandiyani Road had been released and work would be started this month which would be completed before November, this year.

Of the District Headquarters Hospital expansion project which will be undertaken at Rs1 billion cost, he said the upgraded health facility would be equipped with the latest machinery and new facilities to reduce the burden on the Ayub Medical Complex with the addition of some of departments and wards.

He said 275 kanals of land had been acquired for the Havelian -Dhamthore Bypass, adding a sports stadium would be constructed there as well.

Earlier, Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, City Mayor Sardar Shujaa Nabi, Acting Chief executive of WASSCA Javed Abbasi and WASSCA Chairman Sarfraz Khan Jadoon spoke at the occasion and highlighted the performance of the WASSCA. A documentary of the WASSCA performance was also screened.