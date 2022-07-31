Flood alert issued as India releases more water in Chenab

LAHORE: India on Saturday released more water in River Chenab and the water level of the river at Akhnoor surged to 2,73,950 cusecs, local media reported.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alert for high flood in River Chenab.

The high flood in the river is expected at Marala Headworks in Sialkot district, Khanki Headworks in Gujranwala district and Qadirabad Headworks in Mandi Bahauddin district within next 24 to 48 hours.

The PDMA advised all the departments concerned to get completely prepared to tackle any emergency situation. The authority also advised for cancellation of the leaves of staff and getting heavy machinery prepared to tackle any contingency.