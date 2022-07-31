 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Lahore

Chinese envoy meets SP

By Our Correspondent
July 31, 2022

LAHORE : Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate Mr. Kaoqi met SP Operations Iqbal Town here on Saturday. Both discussed the security matters, working of CCTV cameras and proposals to further improve the security duties at the residences of Chinese residents, including the Chinese Consulate.

