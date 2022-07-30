Six killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least six persons were killed and three others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

A boy and his sister died while their mother and three other sisters were injured in a roof collapse incident at a village in Takht Bhai tehsil in the district, an official said on Friday.

Aasma Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief and Human Rights, said the house of one Aitbar Khan collapsed at Haji Abdur Rahman Killay Mazdoorabad in Takhat Bhai. As a result, Nauman, 14, and his sister Romaisa, 3, died on the spot while the wife of Aitbar Khan and three daughters identified as Maryam, 25, Sarah, 15, and Maria, 13, were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takht Bhai.

She said that one house was damaged and five others sustained partial damage due to heavy rain in Mardan district.

Providing the details, the official added that two rooms of house of Faqir Mohammad in Jalala village in Takht Bhai collapsed, one room in the house of Abdul Abkar, one room in the house of Nusrat Bibi, widow of Parveez Khan, and one room of Taufeeq Umar at Mayar collapsed due to heavy rains.

She added the house of one Zahidullah also collapsed due to heavy rain at Tooth Killay. It may be noted that the heavy rain started early in the morning in different parts of the district and continued till 2pm.