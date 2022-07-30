Combaxx Juniors Squash reaches semifinal stage

KARACHI: Ahmed, Noman, Ahad, and Huzaifa moved into the semifinals of 3rd Combaxx Sports National Juniors Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Friday.
In the quarterfinals of under-13 category, Ahmed beat Rehan 11-8,11-6,11-1 and Noman defeated Umar 11-4,11-7,11-1.
Abdul Ahad overpowered Rehan Alamgir 11-5,7-11,11-4,2-11,11-6 and Huzaifa Shahid won against Haris 11-6,11-7,10-12,11-5.
In the quarterfinals of under-15 category, Azan Ali thrashed M Hamza 11-1,11-5,11-4 and Ibrahim defeated Usman 11-3,7-11,12-10,11-8. Mubeen beat Mustafa Irfan 11-7,11-6,11-5 and Umair smashed Haris Zahid 11-6,11-9,11-8.
