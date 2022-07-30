MoU signed on promotion of research, education

LAHORE : The University of Okara (UO) and the National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad, have inked an MoU to initiate and advance a mutually beneficial relationship for the promotion of research and education and engagement of human resources through vocational trainings and skill development programmes for the sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

The agreement was signed between the UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid and the NSU VC, Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar. Prof Wajid regarded the pact as a leap forward towards the UO’s longstanding endeavour to capacitate and empower youths through the inculcation of market-oriented skills and civic sense. He further told that some short courses in computer and solar energy skills would also be offered for the students. “The NSU is offering degrees and diploma programmes in various technical fields and this will help our students of different departments, especially those of computer sciences and physics, to further supplement their skills,” said the VC.

Dr Mukhtar told, “Under this MoU, the two institutions will be collaborating in the organisation of seminars and workshops for human resource development and environmental sustainability and various vocational training courses.”

According to the UO spokesperson, the university, under the leadership of Dr Wajid, is rigorously working to building academic linkages at national and international scale.