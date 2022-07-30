TDPs from Waziristan seek financial assistance

PESHAWAR: The temporary displaced persons (TDPs) of Madakhel tribe in North Waziristan staged a protest outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday, asking the government to unblock their SIMs through which they were getting financial assistance.

The TDPs, who had set up a protest camp outside the Peshawar Press Club for the last several days, marched towards the provincial assembly building and announced to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they said they had been living a miserable life since 2014 when the military operation was launched against terrorists in North Waziristan.

They said the authorities had provided them SIMS through which they were getting Rs20,000 but these were blocked and now they were facing financial problems.

The protesters said more than 7,000 families were affected after the SIMS were blocked but the authorities were least bothered to mitigate their sufferings.